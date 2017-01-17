Deputy Social Welfare Minister Speaks Out

The Deputy Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs, Madam Rugiatu Neneh Turay has drawn the attention of the General Public to a press release making the rounds on social media purportedly signed by the Minister, Dr.Sylvia Blyden of the same Ministry regarding the incident that took place on the 28th December, 2016 between the Children’s Forum Network ( CFN) and the Minister herself.

Madam Turay wants the General Public to know that she has been an activist working with women and children before she was appointed to serve in her present capacity.

The Deputy Minister said that she has a mandate to protect the dignity of the children of this country and she will do just that.

The Deputy Minister has urged the Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the matter without fear or favor. Additionally, she wants the public to know that the press release is just the idea of the Minister as she was not part of any meeting of such.

The public and the officials responsible need to know the truth about the 28th December 2016 incident at the Ministry’s premises, the Deputy Minister said.

She noted that Sierra Leone is on the brink of reversing all the gains made in the promotion and protection of the rights and welfare of children at the International, Regional and National level just because of the recalcitrance of one woman.

The International Community is watching as events unfold and how the government handles this delicate matter which the Minister continues to trivialize. Remember it could have happened to one of your own children.

Speaking to the Global Times, the Deputy Minister emphatically stated that she wishes it to be known that she completely dissociates herself from the unfortunate incident and by extension the press release issued by the Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs.