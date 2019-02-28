Director Of Information Banged Up

By Fatmata Gbla.



Mr. Edward King, the Acting Director of Information in the Ministry of Information and Communications and Mr. Sorieba Kamara, Senior Accountant in the same Ministry yesterday pleaded guilty to the offence of Misappropriation of Public Funds meant for sensitization on the Commissions of Inquiry. Both men received a custodial sentence of three years imprisonment each.

According to court records, both men were initially charged with five counts but the prosecution offered no evidence on Counts 3, 4 and 5. They were found guilty on Counts 1 and 2.

The ACC alleged that between 28 December 2018 and 20 January 2019, the accused persons misappropriated Le206 meant for sensitization on the Commissions of Inquiry.

Mr. King was charged with one count of misappropriating Le30 million while Mr. Kamara allegedly misappropriated Le17 million.