Disabled Vents Out His Grievances… Sylvia Blyden Is Unfit For Purpose

It is disheartening that a Minister that should strengthen the unity among people with disabilities has embarked on a mission to set us against each other. This was clearly evident in the protest and counter protest of persons with Disability on the 23rd and 24th of October this year. Thanks to the Sierra Leone Union on Disability Issues for standing tall to prevent the Minister of Social Welfare from setting all disabled people against the Disability Commission.

Despite our fight for the funding to be released to the commission, nothing has been done. President Koroma faithfully promised to resolve the issue in less than a week. This is the third week since the two protests were staged. Why are our demands not met? Are we just to get promises without fulfilment any time we stage a peaceful protest? One year ago, a protest was planned by people with disabilities after the removal of Mustapha Bai Atila as Deputy Minister of Social Welfare. He was the only person with disability in Cabinet. One of the reasons why people with disabilities planned the protest was to call on government to include Persons with Disabilities at all levels of governance. Our demands were to get five Presidential appointments and to get a Presidential Aide on Disability issues. President Koroma promised to grant us our demands. It’s over a year now and none of our demands been met.

The subvention issue is just another simple problem that President Koroma could not solve within the stipulated time giving to us.

I have read several newspapers and social media reports accusing the Commission staff of corrupt practices. From the beginning, we have always asked the Minister of Social Welfare to submit evidences of corruption to the Anti Corruption Commission. She has failed to do that. Instead, she has embarked on calling journalists to give them information in the PET forms submitted by the commission. She was supposed to go through the PET forms and call the commission to discuss on any doubt she had.

Dr. Sylvia Blyden has even started posting provocative things against our Chairman of the commission. I take exception to that. I am somebody with disability. An insult against one disabled is an insult against all of us. I will share her post with u. Our Chairman that her post is referring to as a blind man that steals has never been indicted by ACC on any corruption case. She has embarked on a mission of destroying the reputation of the man in the watchful eyes of President Koroma. She accuses the commission of not seeing what they have done with 1.3 billion Leones for persons with Disability. Can she point the tangible things that her ministry did for persons with Disability with the over 3 billion Leones that was approved to give support to People with disabilities and other vulnerable class of people? We have not seen any tangible things done with moneys allocated for that purpose to her ministry. The money allocated to the commission was not meant for charity work, but for the day to day operation of the commission. It is the Ministry of Social Welfare that receives funding for the purpose of giving money or taking care of people with disabilities.

Despite the huge sum of money received by the Social Welfare Ministry every year to support people with disabilities, our colleagues are still begging and sleeping on the streets of Sierra Leone. Can any Social Welfare staff help me catalogue the things that Social Welfare has done for people with disabilities with both World Bank support and government allocations?

We shall overcome all the discrimination and provocations from the Minister of Social Welfare one day. We believe God is on our side. It is only in Sierra Leone that I see a Minister taking documents to people with disabilities on the street to report that the commission is corrupt instead of using ACC or the court.

Did we become disabled willingly? Why can’t we enjoy opportunities that other people with disabilities in other countries are enjoying? Now, the Minister of Social Welfare has embarked on a mission of destroying the only commission that is our hope. A legacy can make us remember President Koroma is the commission. God, all have failed us. You are our only hope now. We have reached the highest seat of power in the country. Yet, our demands remain unaddressed.

I rest my case with tears running down my eyes.