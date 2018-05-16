Connect with us

Dissolve All Boards!

By Sorie Fofana.

It has always been the tradition in Sierra Leone that, whenever there is a change of government, the new President dissolves all existing Boards. It happened in 1996 when, Ahmad Tejan Kabbah was elected President of Sierra Leone he systematically dissolved all Boards and replaced all Board members with his party supporters and childhood friends.

In 2007, when Ernest Bai Koroma was elected President, he systematically dismantled all Boards and replaced all Board members with his party supporters and business partners.

We expect President Julius Maada Bio to immediately dissolve all Boards and appoint party loyalists who can help in the implementation of his government’s policies and programmes.

There are several current Board Chairmen and members that continue to be loyal to the APC party even though their party is no longer in power.

Some of these Board Chairmen/Chairpersons continue to take decisions that will give this new SLPP led government a bad name.

In the case of SLRSA and Sierratel, the Board Chairman and Chairperson remain slavishly loyal to the APC party. They are doing things that will end up giving this new government a bad name.

In the run-up to the Presidential election in March 2018, the Board and Management of Sierratel invited the then APC Presidential candidate, Dr. Samura Kamara to launch the 4G Lite Network for the company even though he was no longer in government. This is the same Board that wants to continue in office even after their party has lost power.

The Board Chairman of SLRSA, Rev. Michael Samura has defied all orders given to him by this new administration simply because, he remains slavishly loyal to the APC party.

At EDSA, the Board hardly meets just because the Board Chairman, Prof. Kabineh Koroma has abandoned the job as a result of his deteriorating health condition.

We call on His Excellency President Retired Brigadier Julius Maada Bio to immediately dissolve all Boards and appoint his party supporters and political allies to those positions.

The SLPP was in opposition for ten years. Now that the party has come to power, let SLPP supporters enjoy the fruit of their labour.

