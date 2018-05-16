By Sorie Fofana.
It has always been the tradition in Sierra Leone that, whenever there is a change of government, the new President dissolves all existing Boards. It happened in 1996 when, Ahmad Tejan Kabbah was elected President of Sierra Leone he systematically dissolved all Boards and replaced all Board members with his party supporters and childhood friends.
In 2007, when Ernest Bai Koroma was elected President, he systematically dismantled all Boards and replaced all Board members with his party supporters and business partners.
We expect President Julius Maada Bio to immediately dissolve all Boards and appoint party loyalists who can help in the implementation of his government’s policies and programmes.
There are several current Board Chairmen and members that continue to be loyal to the APC party even though their party is no longer in power.
Some of these Board Chairmen/Chairpersons continue to take decisions that will give this new SLPP led government a bad name.
In the case of SLRSA and Sierratel, the Board Chairman and Chairperson remain slavishly loyal to the APC party. They are doing things that will end up giving this new government a bad name.
In the run-up to the Presidential election in March 2018, the Board and Management of Sierratel invited the then APC Presidential candidate, Dr. Samura Kamara to launch the 4G Lite Network for the company even though he was no longer in government. This is the same Board that wants to continue in office even after their party has lost power.
The Board Chairman of SLRSA, Rev. Michael Samura has defied all orders given to him by this new administration simply because, he remains slavishly loyal to the APC party.
At EDSA, the Board hardly meets just because the Board Chairman, Prof. Kabineh Koroma has abandoned the job as a result of his deteriorating health condition.
We call on His Excellency President Retired Brigadier Julius Maada Bio to immediately dissolve all Boards and appoint his party supporters and political allies to those positions.
The SLPP was in opposition for ten years. Now that the party has come to power, let SLPP supporters enjoy the fruit of their labour.
Commentry
Dissolve All Boards!
By
Amadu Daramy
By Sorie Fofana.
It has always been the tradition in Sierra Leone that, whenever there is a change of government, the new President dissolves all existing Boards. It happened in 1996 when, Ahmad Tejan Kabbah was elected President of Sierra Leone he systematically dissolved all Boards and replaced all Board members with his party supporters and childhood friends.
In 2007, when Ernest Bai Koroma was elected President, he systematically dismantled all Boards and replaced all Board members with his party supporters and business partners.
We expect President Julius Maada Bio to immediately dissolve all Boards and appoint party loyalists who can help in the implementation of his government’s policies and programmes.
There are several current Board Chairmen and members that continue to be loyal to the APC party even though their party is no longer in power.
Some of these Board Chairmen/Chairpersons continue to take decisions that will give this new SLPP led government a bad name.
In the case of SLRSA and Sierratel, the Board Chairman and Chairperson remain slavishly loyal to the APC party. They are doing things that will end up giving this new government a bad name.
In the run-up to the Presidential election in March 2018, the Board and Management of Sierratel invited the then APC Presidential candidate, Dr. Samura Kamara to launch the 4G Lite Network for the company even though he was no longer in government. This is the same Board that wants to continue in office even after their party has lost power.
The Board Chairman of SLRSA, Rev. Michael Samura has defied all orders given to him by this new administration simply because, he remains slavishly loyal to the APC party.
At EDSA, the Board hardly meets just because the Board Chairman, Prof. Kabineh Koroma has abandoned the job as a result of his deteriorating health condition.
We call on His Excellency President Retired Brigadier Julius Maada Bio to immediately dissolve all Boards and appoint his party supporters and political allies to those positions.
The SLPP was in opposition for ten years. Now that the party has come to power, let SLPP supporters enjoy the fruit of their labour.
Related posts:
More in Commentry
Commentry
What Is Happening At Sierratel?
A leaked internal memo from Sierratel shows that, the outgoing Board of Directors headed by Mrs....
Commentry
As Aggreko Contract Expires… The Urgent Need For Emergency Power Supply
By Sorie Fofana. In December last year, the Ernest Bai Koroma led administration entered into an...
Commentry
What Are The Sierra Leone Police Up To?
Once again, the action and inaction of the Sierra Leone Police in the last couple of...
Commentry
A New Government Requires New Faces
By Sorie Fofana. It is exactly three weeks today since His Excellency President Brig. (Rtd) Julius...
Commentry
The Role Of Board Chairmen Is Being Misconstrued …The Case Of NATCOM & Momoh Konte
The role of Board Chairmen is normally being misunderstood by many Sierra Leoneans. The position of...
Commentry
To Hell With Saboteurs… This Gov’t Is Here To Stay!
By Sorie Fofana. Some frustrated people in the last regime are going all out to sabotage...
Commentry
President Bio Must Dump Politics For Economics
By Sheikh M. Bawoh. Things have wound down. Rtd. Brig. Julius Maada Bio of the then...
Commentry
President Bio Is Not A Magician
By Sorie Fofana. Barely two days after he was sworn-in as President of the Republic of...
Commentry
President Koroma: Good Luck & Goodbye
By Sorie Fofana. At the end of his second and final term in office, His Excellency...
Commentry
The Fall Of APC In Kono… Who Should Carry The Can?
By Sorie Fofana. Before the March 7 2018 Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Council elections were held,...