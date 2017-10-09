The massive turnout of supporters and members of the APC Party in Freetown on Wednesday 4th October, 2017 to witness the official declaration of Dr. Kaifala Marah for the post flag bearer of the ruling APC Party left many people dumbstruck.

Many people who had written off the former Bank Governor have started having a rethink.

“Dr. Kaifala Marah took all of us by surprise…We didn’t expect people to come out the way they did to witness Dr. Marah’s declaration…As a former British Prime Minister once said, ‘a week is a long time in politics”, remarked a senior member of the APC NAC.

Dr. Kaifala Marah’s crowd puller declaration in Freetown last week shows that, he is not a man to underrate.

Dr. Kaifala Marah is seen by many people as a very strong contender for the post of flag bearer. He has held the important positions of Chief of Staff at State House, Finance Minister and Governor of the Central Bank.

APC supporters refer to Dr. Kaifala Marah as the best candidate to defeat the opposition SLPP in March 2018.

The young and charismatic Dr. Kaifala Marah hails from Koinadugu district, one of the strongholds of the ruling APC Party.

Don’t underrate Dr. Kaifala Marah for the post of flag bearer of the APC party!