Dr. Abass Bundu… Acting President Of Sierra Leone

The Right Hon. Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu by operation of the Constitution of 1991 is acting as President of the Republic as from today 01st October 2018 in the absence from the country of both President Brigadier (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio and Vice-President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh respectively.

Pursuant to Section 54 (6) of Act No. 6 of the said Constitution, that reads thus:

“Whenever the President and Vice-President are both for any reason unable to perform the functions of the President, the Speaker of Parliament shall perform those functions until the President or Vice-President is able to perform those functions, and shall take and subscribe the oath of office as set out in the Second Schedule before commencing to perform those functions”

Being the Acting President of Sierra Leone does not bar him from executing his duties as Speaker of the Parliament of Sierra Leone. This is the first time, like his predecessors, that Dr. Bundu is acting in the capacity of the President of Sierra Leone, since he was elected as Speaker of Parliament on the 25th April 2018.

