Dr. Abass Bundu Withdraws From SLPP Race

Politics

Veteran Politician and senior member of the main opposition SLPP, Dr. Abass Bundu has told the Global Times that he was no longer offering himself for any elective position in the party.

Until yesterday, Dr. Bundu was considered the frontrunner for the position of National Secretary General of the SLPP.

Dr. Bundu is expected to relinquish his current position of Regional Chairman, North of the SLPP when a new Regional Chairman is elected in Kenema on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it is not yet clear whether or not Mr. Alpha Timbo is still running for the position of flag bearer of the SLPP.

He is tipped to be appointed as Running Mate if Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio emerges as the party’s standard bearer.

Many people see Alpha Timbo as a formidable grassroots Politician and a suitable Running Mate to Brig. Julius Maada Bio. He hails from Bombali district and he is a household name in the country.

Another flag bearer aspirant, Andrew Keili withdrew his candidature yesterday claiming that the forthcoming SLPP flag bearer election was going to be a mere coronation of Brig (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio

