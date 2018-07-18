Dr. Abboud Applauds DSTV Customers

By Sylvester Samba.

Transnational Sierra Leone Limited together with hundreds of their loyal customers watched the live screening of the just concluded Russia 2018 World Cup final which took place between France and Croatia on Sunday 15th July, 2018.

The end of the live screening was followed by a raffle draw that saw customers winning different prizes such as a star prize of DSTV full package with two months subscription, four (4) FIFA 2018 World Cup football, one and two months subscriptions respectively. The star prize was won by Mr. Yasimi Bah, a Finance Officer at Search for Common Ground and of Winter Street, Kissy.

Addressing the customers after the match that ended (4:2) in favor of France, the Chief Executive Officer of Transnational Sierra Leone Limited, Dr. Adonis Abboud noted that the event was organized in a bid to say a big thanks and appreciation to all their customers for connecting with DSTV.

Dr. Abboud assured all of them that his company will continue to give them quality viewing channels in the country.

The Marketing Manager, Mrs. Melissa Smith pleaded with the public to do business with Transnational Sierra Leone Limited and no other service provider.

Mrs. Smith said that her company has modernized installed meters to check the signal and strength. She maintained that joining DSTV will bring the world into their homes.

“Besides the Compact DSTV package, we also have other subscription packages such as Access, Family, Compact, Compact Plus and Premium just for it to cut across and to fit the pockets of every customer”, she noted.