Dr. Bobson Sesay Laid To Rest

The remains of the late Dr. Alfred Bobson Sesay, former Minister of Lands, Housing and Country Planning in the Tejan Kabbah led SLPP administration was laid to rest on Sunday at his home town of Petifu Mayepoh, Gbonkolenken Chiefdom, Tonkolili district after a well-attended funeral mass at the SDA Church.

Dr. Sesay died on Thursday November 2nd after a protracted illness. He was 72. Hundreds of family members, friends and sympathizers flooded Petifu town to bid him farewell.

The main opposition SLPP was represented by the party’s Deputy Chairman, Umaru Dumbuya who led a high powered delegation of stalwarts including, Lawyer Alpha Timbo, Dr. Morie Manyeh, former National Chairman and Leader, John Oponjo Benjamin, the Mayor of Bo , Harold Tucker among others.

Born in September 1945, Dr. Bobson Sesay on completion of University education became a teacher in 1970 and was the founding Principal of the Muslim Brotherhood Secondary School in Freetown.

He later enrolled at the Leeds University in the UK and graduated in 1978 with a Masters degree in Education, which would later paved the way for a full time administration in the educational sector.

From Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Dr. Bobson Sesay became the first Director General of Education.

On retirement, he became a full time Politician and was made Minister of Lands, Housing and Country Planning.