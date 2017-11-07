Dr. Bobson Sesay To Be Buried On Sunday

The remains of the late Dr. Alfred Bobson Sesay, who passed away last Thursday, will be laid to rest in his home village of Petifu Mayepoh in the Bonkolenkeh Chiefdom, Tonkolili district on Sunday 12th November, 2017. The late Dr. Bobson Sesay served in the Ministry of Education for much of his adult life.

After he retired, he was appointed as Minister of Lands, Country Planning and the Environment until the SLPP was voted out of office in 2007.

When he fell ill, he was taken to the United States of America but later returned to continue his medication at home here in Freetown.

After a protracted illness, he finally died last Thursday 2nd November, 2017 at his private residence at Goderich in Freetown.