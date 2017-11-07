Connect with us

Dr. Bobson Sesay To Be Buried On Sunday

Opinions

Dr. Bobson Sesay To Be Buried On Sunday

Published on

The remains of the late Dr. Alfred Bobson Sesay, who passed away last Thursday, will be laid to rest in his home village of Petifu Mayepoh in the Bonkolenkeh Chiefdom, Tonkolili district on Sunday 12th November, 2017. The late Dr. Bobson Sesay served in the Ministry of Education for much of his adult life.

After he retired, he was appointed as Minister of Lands, Country Planning and the Environment until the SLPP was voted out of office in 2007.

When he fell ill, he was taken to the United States of America but later returned to continue his medication at home here in Freetown.

After a protracted illness, he finally died last Thursday 2nd November, 2017 at his private residence at Goderich in Freetown.

bobson_1__1_

0

Related posts:

  1. APC Flag Bearer Race… Hon. Kemoh Sesay Speaks Out
  2. Former Army Chief Buried
  3. Maada Bio Arrives Sunday
  4. Maada Bio Visits Dr. Kadi Sesay In Nigeria
  5. Allieu Sesay Replaced At ECOWAS
Related Topics:

More in Opinions

To Top