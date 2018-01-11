Dr. Juldeh Jalloh Get Overwhelming Endorsement

Since his name surfaced for the post of Vice Presidential Candidate in the SLPP, youth groups, former school, college and workmate have all endorse the appointment of Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh.

Youth across the country and even outside the country have established support groups for the SLPP Presidential ticket.

Former school, College and workmate home have all praised Dr. Juldeh Jalloh for his astute leadership qualities.

Dr. Juldeh Jalloh’s appointment has been widely acclaimed by even non-SLPP supporters. People see him as the best man for the post of Vice Presidential Candidate.

Dr. Juldeh Jalloh is highly respected by his colleagues as he is seen as a game changer.

Across the country, there have been positive reactions to the appointment of Dr. Juldeh Jalloh.

The SLPP grassroots supporters have all embraced Dr. Jalloh and have promised to support and work with him for victory in March 2018.