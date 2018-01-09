Dr. Juldeh Jalloh To Be Named SLPP Running Mate Today

Usually very reliable sources have confirmed that, the SLPP Presidential candidate, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio will officially announce the name of his Running Mate for the 7th March, 2018 elections today.

Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh is expected to be named as the SLPP Running Mate. He is 47- years-old.

Dr. Juldeh Jalloh brings with him over fifteen years of solid experience and a track record of being a team player and a consensus builder.

He has held key leadership, managerial and research type positions in, among others, the United Nations, the International Crisis Group, the University of Bordeaux and the Campaign for Good Governance in Sierra Leone.