Dr. Manyeh Launches Campaign Today

The retired University don with over 30 years service as teacher, researcher and administrator, Dr. Morie Komba Manyeh will today officially launch his campaign for the post of National Chairman and Leader of the main opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) in his home district of Kono.

Dr. Manyeh who is campaigning on the platform of peace, unity and reconciliation told Global Times that if elected he will immediately embark on peace and reconciliation to ensure victory for the SLPP in the 2018 Presidential and General elections.

Thousands of SLPP supporters including delegates from across the country are expected in Koidu today to grace the occasion, Global Times reporter says.