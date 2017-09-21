Dr. Manyeh Speaks Out – Assures Supporters, Pleas For Calm

Dr. Morie Komba Manyeh has reassured supporters of his unflinching loyalty to the main opposition SLPP, less than seventy two hours after losing the Chairmanship contest at the just concluded National Delegates Conference of the party in Kenema.

Speaking exclusively to the Global Times yesterday, the former university Don said: “I am SLPP today, tomorrow and forever, noting that the contest was never a do or die battle for him.

He said his unwavering loyalty and commitment to the SLPP was never attached to a positive outcome of the election at the just concluded National Delegates Conference of the party in Kenema, but by his unflinching conviction that the SLPP is a better alternative in democratic governance for this country.

Dr. Manyeh who returned to Freetown Tuesday from Kenema also pleaded with his supporters to avoid violence even though he said they should expect provocations. He nonetheless admonished his supporters to take solace from the fact, as he puts it succinctly that, “we won the moral victory but more importantly, we have all won as SLPP”.

The plea came following reports that his supporters were attacked at Moyamba Junction on Monday, while on their way to Freetown from the convention.“ I insisted on a peaceful conduct of my supporters throughout the campaign. Again I call on all of them across the country to remain calm and be peaceful in the face of unwarranted provocations”.

Dr. Manyeh said he has already embarked on consultations with his supporters following which a full public statement would be issued soon.