Dr. Prince Harding Speaks Out

The National Chairman and Leader of the main opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), Dr. Prince Alex Harding has been speaking to Global Times about efforts being made to return the party to power in the March 7th Presidential and Legislative elections.

The SLPP Chairman said the SLPP under his leadership is determined to clinch the Presidency with a majority in Parliament in the 2018 elections, adding that the party will take advantage of the groundswell of public discontent against the ruling APC party around the country and the failed legacy of President Koroma.

While calling on party members to leave the past behind them, Dr. Harding also underscored discipline and respect for one another as key in ousting the APC through the ballot box in March next year.

He noted that the SLPP was in the process of putting together what he referred to as a “People’s Manifesto” that would contain the critical needs of the people and how to address those needs.

“To put together the People’s Manifesto, we have to engage all the communities at constituency, district and regional levels to solicit their views on development and to take ownership of the manifesto”, Dr Harding promised.