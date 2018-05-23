Dr. Sandy Vows To Transform Lands Ministry

By Lansana Fofanah.

The Presidential nominee for the position of Minister of Lands, Country Planning and the Environment, Dr. Dennis Moinina Sandy yesterday assured members of Parliament that, if approved, he has what it takes to transform the Ministry for the betterment of every Sierra Leonean.

Speaking before the Parliamentary Committee on Appointments and Public Service, Dr. Sandy described his appointment as that of a practicing lawyer being called to The Bar for the second time since he has vast experience in that ministry.

Rolling out his plans, Dr Sandy said that under his leadership, State Lands would be recovered so that every Sierra Leonean will benefit under the New Direction. “My Ministry will ensure that there is a land bank in the country which will be set aside for investment purposes. We should always be able to use our reserved lands for future productivity and utilization. We will improve on government housing units across the country to enable better facilities for civil servants”, he said.

Addressing the issue of the environment, Dr Sandy said that government has learned lots of lessons from the August 14th Mudslide and in being proactive, the Mudslide Prevention Interagency Committee has been set up to ensure that nothing of such occur again.

He said that the plight of those affected in that disaster will be addressed accordingly and a massive sensitization will be done to propagate the effect of climate change.

On the issue of water catchment areas, he said that the ministry will enforce every law and brought to book perpetrators.

Addressing the Committee earlier, the Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Hon. Sidi M. Tunis said that the Constitution of Sierra Leone Act No. 6 1991 makes provision for the President to nominate credible and reliable citizens for positions of authorities, but such appointments are subject to Parliamentary approval.

He said that, the House has recorded the concerns from members of the public about nominated candidates. He noted that the House will do everything to grill them according to best practice.

The Speaker of the House, Hon. Dr Abass Chernor Bundu said that, the mandate of this government is to uphold, respect and maintain the constitution of Sierra Leone which is sacred. He cautioned all nominees that are affected by the dual citizenship to please think twice before facing Parliament or else, the law will take it due course.

He admonished all those that have taken Oath in Parliament to live up to the expectations of Sierra Leoneans as the House will not have any hesitation to recall anyone found wanting.

Having satisfied the Committee, Dr. Sandy was released pending his approval on the next sitting.