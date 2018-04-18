Dr. Sarah Bendu Returns To SLRSA

The Office of the President has ordered Dr. Sarah F. Bendu (Mrs) to resume duty with immediate effect. The Executive Director of SLRSA (Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority) was sent on leave on 17th December, 2017.

Even though her leave had ended, she was prevented from resuming duty by the Board Chairman, Rev. Michael Samura and the Board Secretary, Mr. Sama Gamanga.

Dr. Sarah Bendu was forced out of office in December last year, to pave the way for her deputy, Mrs. Memuna Koroma, who happens to be the sister-in-law of former President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma to assume the role of Acting Executive Director.

In a letter from the Office of the President dated 17th April, 2018 Dr. Sarah Bendu was ordered to resume duty at SLRSA as Executive Director “with immediate effect”. The letter added, “This directive has the blessing of His Excellency the President!