Dr. Sarah Bendu To Resume At SLRSA

The Executive Director of SLRSA (Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority), Dr. Sarah Bendu is expected to resume work any time this month. She proceeded on leave on 19th December, 2017 and her deputy, Mrs. Memunatu Koroma was appointed as Acting Executive Director of the Authority.

Dr. Bendu’s leave was supposed to have ended last week but she was stopped from resuming duty by the discredited Board Chairman, Rev. Samura who claimed that, her leave is supposed to end on 3rd May, 2018.

The new government of His Excellency President Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio is expected to dissolve all parastatal boards this week, according to a senior official of the Governance Transition Team.