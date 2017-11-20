Dr. Sarah Finda Bendu Crowned Sierra Leone Road Safety Queen

In recognition of her tremendous contributions and relentless efforts in nation building and more so in promoting road safety in Sierra Leone, Dr. Sarah Finda Bendu, Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority (SLRSA) was on Saturday 18th November 2017 crowned ‘Road Safety Queen of Sierra Leone’ at a very colorful and well attended ceremony held at the Karima Hall in Kenema Town, East of Sierra Leone.

Paramount Chief Foday S. Kpakra Faba of the Dodo Chiefdom on behalf of committee members of the Eastern Region Road Safety Committee said the committee was pleased to crown Dr. Sarah Finda Bendu in recognition of her passion in promoting road safety in Sierra Leone.

PC Kpakra said the Eastern Region agreed to confer such an honor to individuals who have made great strides in promoting road safety in the country.

PC Kpakra said the honor is non-political and it was intended to provoke efforts from well meaning Sierra Leoneans to join in the fight to reduce road traffic crashes in our country.

In her acceptance speech, the newly crowned Road Safety Queen, Dr. Sarah Finda Bendu said the decision by committee members to honor her came as a surprise.

She said stakeholders in Kenema have been very supportive of the Authority’s operation which has contributed to the many success stories of the SLRSA.

She expressed her sincere gratitude to stakeholders and the entire membership of the Eastern Region Road Safety Committee for such an honor.

© SLRSA Communication and Outreach Unit