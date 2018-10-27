Dr. Seaga Shaw Appointed Chairman Of RAIC

Veteran Journalist and University don, Dr. Ibrahim Seaga Shaw has been appointed as Chairman/Information Commissioner of the Right To Access Information Commission.

Dr. Seaga Shaw, until his appointment, was a University Lecturer in the United Kingdom.

Dr. Shaw is a veteran Journalist having served as Managing editor of several newspaper titles including the Expo Times. The Expo Times was a leading newspaper in the nineties until it folded up after the AFRC interregnum of 1997.

Dr. Shaw’s nomination is subject to Parliamentary approval.