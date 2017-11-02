Dr. Vandy Konneh Takes APC Leaders To Task

A candidate for the post of National Secretary General of the governing APC party, Dr. Vandy Konneh, has expressed shock and dismay over the unconstitutional manner in which certain executive positions in the party were recently filled in Makeni.

Dr. Konneh told journalists in Freetown that he was opposed to the method of selection used by the party in recruiting the flag bearer for the March 7, 2018 Presidential election.

He said it was wrong for the party Leader/Chairman to appoint a Running Mate for the flag bearer when he had no such authority under the party’s 1995 Constitution.

Dr. Konneh noted that, he was unable to publicly oppose the decision in Makeni because, the party’s Chairman/Leader had threatened that, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces nobody should go against his decision. “This is totally unacceptable in a democratic country”, Dr. Konneh fumed.

The outspoken ruling party stalwart called for a review of the APC party constitution to make it more democratic and to avoid a man-one dictatorship in the party.

The party’s National Secretary General, Ambassador Osman Foday Yansaneh said that, Dr. Konneh should, in future, explore all available avenues in the party to vent out his grievances.

Many people believe that, Dr. Konneh was right to have spoken openly against the one-man dictatorship in the APC party.

Some senior APC party officials have also expressed similar sentiments but are afraid to be quoted by the media.