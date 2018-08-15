DSTV Introduces New Package

By Sylvester Samba.



As the new football season starts, the only authorized agent for MultiChoice Africa, Transnational Sierra Leone Limited has introduced a new offer of Le 419,000.

The offer which includes the dish, full installation kit plus 1 month subscription of Access, gives subscribers the chance to watch the most popular leagues in the world such as Premier League, La Liga Santander, Champions League, CAF, Serie A and UEFA Nations League.

Transnational Sierra Leone Head of Human Resource and Senior Sales Manager, Melisa Smith said the price is a fixed price going forward and described the promotion as one that can ease the burden on people who queue in cinemas to watch games.

Melisa Smith disclosed that the offer will not only last for the current season, but one that will continue as they are on various locations in the city and on Tuesday 14th August, 2018, they will be at PZ Round About, Eastern Police, Up Gun, St. John and Lumley.

Manager Melisa Smith said the package they are giving out has over 90 channels and twenty radio stations and those that already have the dish could reactivate their account with ACCESS as it will show all the leagues stated above for Le 118,000 a month, noting, “Transnational wants everybody to connect with what will be going on in the football world, entertainment and world news, among other educative programs for children”.

According to her, Transnational is bringing the action closer to its customers and one will miss a single moment when one is not connected with DStv where there are channels that are more educative for children.

The promotion, she said, came about through the research they did for which they discovered that people were thinking that DStv is for rich people, but she has now confirmed that with this new package, DStv is for everyone; rich or poor.

She encouraged all to try to come onboard if they had not joined the MultiChoice family yet, insisting, “We want everybody to know that with Le. 419,000, the world is in your hand and also calsl Customer Care, +232 77888882 or +232 888 888881.”