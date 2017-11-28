Ducth National Remanded

By Fatmata Gbla.



Magistrate Hannah Bonnie of the Freetown Magistrate Court NO.2 yesterday remanded an accused, Alesandro Van Bovon at the Pademaba Road Male Correctional Centre.

The accused was arraigned on one count of fraudulent conversion contrary to Section 20(1) (iv) (b) of the Larceny Act 1916.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused Alesandro Van Bovan sometime in 2015 at Queen Elizabeth II Quay Cline Town, Freetown in Sierra Leone fraudulently converted to his own use and benefit the sum of Seventy Four Million Leones (Le74,000,00) bring the proceeds from the sale of one Mercedes Benz Truck with registration number SP 7261 CGW entrusted to him for the purpose of sale, property of Manuel Ferandez Frandez.

The file is to be referred to Magistrate Albert Moody of the Freetown Magistrate Court No.1 today.