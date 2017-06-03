EcoBank Manager Testifies In Court

By Jane B. Mansaray………………………………

The Operations Manager at EcoBank Sierra Leone, Mr. Desmond Kanu last week appeared before High Court Judge, Justice Komba Kamanda to answer to questions in relation to Plan International Sierra Leone/Anti Corruption Commission court case involving eight accused persons formerly employed by the said Non Governmental Organisation in Sierra Leone.

The witness was engaged by a battery of defense counsels including Lawyer Sahid Mohamed Sesay on cross examination prior to the witness evidence in court where he produced and tendered certain Bank Statements and Documents in relation to Plan International Bank Account.

The third prosecution witness in the matter, Mr. Desmond Kanu tendered several bank statements and other relevant documents which he produced in court in relation to the matter.

The witness said he does not know any of the accused persons in the matter, but recalled in 2016 when he took up an investigation into the Plan International Sierra Leone Bank Accounts statement.

At the end of the investigation, the witness said he came in contact with documents of withdrawals and payments in relation to Plan International.

The forth prosecution witness who is a former employee of the above named organization, Mr. Lahai also testified in the matter.

The accused persons including Akuna Daniel Shorunkeh Sawyer (Assurance Officer Plan International) and seven others were arraigned on corruption charges including conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, misappropriation and unexplained wealth contrary to the (ACC) Act of 2008.

The accused persons’ bail continues, and the matter has been adjourned to 13th June 2017.