ECOWAS Court Delivers… Big Judgment For Sam Sumana

The ECOWAS Court of Justice sitting in Abuja, Nigeria yesterday ruled that the sacking of VP Alhaji Chief Sam Sumana by President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma was illegal.

The court also ordered the Government of Sierra Leone to pay VP Alhaji Chief Sam Sumana all his outstanding salaries and emoluments since his sacking in March 2015.

In reaction to the ruling of the ECOWAS Court, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joseph Kamara said, “The ECOWAS Court lacks competence and jurisdiction over the aforementioned matter”.

The ECOWAS Court has described the Attorney General’s argument as “not intelligible”.

Alhaji Chief Sam Sumana told the BBC African Service yesterday that the ruling of the ECOWAS Court has shown that, the decision to upheld his sacking by the Supreme Court of Sierra Leone “was not correct”

He promised to return from exile in Ghana to pursue his Presidential ambition under the banner of his new party, Coalition For Change (C4C).