ECOWAS Court Orders Gov’t To Pay Tayyib Bah US$250,000

After he was illegally dismissed from the Sierra Leone Police Force in 1994, Mr. Mohamed El Tayyib Bah, who had risen to the rank of Acting Superintendent of Police in 1992 took the Government of the Republic of Sierra Leone to the Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Court) in October 2013.

The ECOWAS Court in its ruling of September 2015, adjudged that the dismissal of the Applicant from the Sierra Leone Police Force in 1994 and confirmed on the 3rd June, 2013 was “illegal, null, void and of no effect as it violates the Applicant’s right to fair hearing enshrined in Article 7 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights”.

The ECOWAS Court directed the Defendants (the Government of Sierra Leone) to pay the Applicant (Mohamed El Tayyib Bah) the sum of Two Hundred and Fifty thousand United States Dollars (US $250,000) as general damages for the wrong occasioned by their illegal act.

Mr. Tayyib Bah who currently resides in the United Kingdom is a fully registered member of the ruling APC Party. In fact, he was a Parliamentary candidate for the APC in Constituency 074 in the Bo district in 2012.

Mr. Tayyib Bah has consistently told news men that, he did not take his Party (the APC) to court. He said he took the Government of the Republic of Sierra Leone to court for his illegal dismissal from the Sierra Leone Police Force.

Mr. Tayyib Bah has appealed to senior Government officials in Sierra Leone to respect the ECOWAS Court’s verdict and settle this matter amicably. “I do not want to do anything that will embarrass my Party (the APC) and its current leadership…The President of the Republic, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma is my very good friend and I have tremendous respect for him…He is a very compassionate man…I cannot therefore do anything to embarrass him…All I am doing is to plead with the Government to give me my entitlements…Even though the ECOWAS Court ordered the Government to reinstate me into the Police Force, I do not intend to go back to the Force because of my age and current medical condition…I am now a Politician and I belong to the APC Party”, Mr. Tayyib Bah said.

A Government of Sierra Leone Spokesman told the Global Times that, Mr. Tayyib Bah’s plight was pathetic. “The President is aware of the situation and he believes that, Mr. Tayyib Bah’s entitlements as a citizen of Sierra Leone must be given to him…Since this matter has been brought to our attention, once again, we will find time to address it speedily… After all, the man served his country for ten years as a senior and dedicated Police Officer…And we are fully aware of his contributions to the maintenance of law and order in Sierra Leone”, a Government Spokesman said.

