ECOWAS Delegation Updates VP Jalloh

By: Aaron Bundu Lahai-Head of Media and Public Relations.

A delegation from the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) Court of Justice has paid a courtesy call on the Honourable Vice President Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh in Freetown on the 11th March, 2019. The purpose of the visit was to update the Vice President on activities surrounding the delegation’s visit to Sierra Leone. Edward Amanko Asante- President of the Court informed the Vice President that they are in the country on sensitization drive on the work of the court, and to make sure that awareness on the workings of the court becomes public knowledge. Mr. Asante emphasized that their visit is part of the court responsibilities to ensure that Sierra Leonean public is inform on how to access the court and know its jurisdiction. “So that they can use the court to vindicate their human rights” he averred.

Responding, Vice President Jalloh expressed his excitement about the visit of the delegation, and welcomed the team on behalf His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio and people of Sierra Leone to the country. Dr. Jalloh expressed gratitude to ECOWAS for sending delegation to Sierra Leone during the 2018 elections, and the role played by delegation during that electioneering period.

Sierra Leone, Vice President Jalloh stated is currently trying to put together ECOWAS House, and on the process of establishing ECOWAS Early Warning System. He affirmed his impression on the work of the court in the past years and hope it continues. He noted that the existence of the court is a clear indication of ECOWAS seriousness to enhance good governance and the rule of law.

Dr. Robert Chakanda- Deputy Minister of Planning and Economic Development opined that the ECOWAS Judges are in the country to familiarized with the people of Sierra Leone and to engage the public on their operations.