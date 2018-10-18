Editorial: SLPP Killing Itself Slowly

If there is anything the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) is good at, it is the penchant for self-destruct. The grand old party may be good at winning elections, but has very poor records of retaining and maintaining political power.

Bequeath the SLPP with a political power and see how fast it sets in motion the wheels of self-annihilation.

We recall, with great sadness, stories of how the Tejan Kabbah-led SLPP government consistently used to empower political opponents who later ganged up against the party in the 2007 and 2012 elections.

That the Tejan Kabba led administration did not only maintain a laissez faire attitude towards everything under the sun during it rein in power, but it also physically, in some cases deprived SLPP party stalwarts of some privileges and entitlements in the name of political correctness.

And while the opposition APC was strengthening its stronghold in the North and West, the SLPP bases in the South and East were crumbling like a pack of cards due to the marginalization and downright deprivation of her core supporters.

Amid a groundswell of discontent, the SLPP was booted out of power in 2007; dead broke and had to rely on individual contributions and support from some friendly business people to function as a political party. We thought lessons would have been learnt from the foregoing. But hell No.

Stories of how some powerful SLPP members are influencing the award of contracts in some MDAs in favor of some unscrupulous APC business people to the disadvantage of business people who supported the SLPP while in opposition are now well documented.

We note particularly with consternation how some crooked business people with strong links with the APC who were named in the Government Transition Team (GTT) Report as having engaged in egregious corruption in the last decade are now in fact wielding their financial muscles in the corridors of most MDAs.

With the support of some unscrupulous procurement managers, unnecessary restrictions have been placed in the ways of new business people, including those who toiled with the party when it was in opposition.

Thus the influence of some old crooked business people continue to reign supreme as they win every contract in every MDA much to the chagrin of supporters and sympathizers of the party.

No doubt, the SLPP would have crumbled ahead of the 2018 election, but for the goodwill of these `philanthropists’.

It is an understatement to emphasize the point that power, the world over, is about patronage and reward. That means that those who had sacrificed their time, effort and energy for the party; deserve the full recognition and reward. They are the trusted loyalists of the party with whom to do business.

It makes no sense therefore for this New Direction administration to continue to senselessly empower the same old crooked business people, while those who toiled with them are left to die and rot. Or have they forgotten so soon how useful and helpful these business people were to the common cause of returning the party to power?

And have they now placed individualism above collectivism and set in motion the wheels of self-destruction like they did during the Tejan Kabbah era?

We advise President Bio to beware of people who now call themselves the President’s eyes and ears. May common sense prevail!