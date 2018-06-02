EDSA Goes To High Court

By Fatmata Gbla.



Principal Magistrate Santigie Bangura of the Freetown Magistrate Court No.1 yesterday granted a Fifty Million Leones bail and committed the EDSA matter to the High Court for trial involving an accused.

Mohamed Moses Bangura, the accused is alleged to have been involved in dishonestly distributing Electricity supply.

The accused person was answering to a preliminary investigation of four counts ranging from conspiracy to commit a crime, dishonest abstraction of electricity to dishonestly printing of Electricity Distribution Supply Authority (EDSA) meter from dual recording the output on consumption of electricity contrary to the National Electricity Act of 2011.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused person on the 24th August 2016 at 24 Guard Street in Freetown conspired together with other persons unknown to commit a crime to wit dishonest abstraction.

On the other counts, the accused, on the same date at the above address in Freetown was alleged to have placed and dishonestly abstracted electricity from EDSA meter and from developing recordings on the output consumption of electricity supply.

The matter has been committed to the High Court for trial.

2 Sentenced For Larceny

By Josephine K. Tarawalie

Magistrate Kekura Sahr of Freetown Magistrate Court No. 1 yesterday sentenced two convicts, Ibrahim Mansaray Alias Bottle and Ishmael Sesay to the Padamba Road Male Correctional Center for one year or pay the sum of One million Leones each. They were convicted for being in possession of house breaking implements contrary to the Larceny Act of 1916.

The particulars of offence state that the two convicts on Thursday 15 February, 2018 at Yakuba Street, Goderich Freetown, were found carrying offensive weapons to wit eight(8) knives and three (3) cutlasses, and also in possession of a military attire believed to have been stolen by them.

They were also charged for the offence of carrying offensive weapons contrary to Section 16(I) of the Public Order Act.

After listening to their charges, both accused pleaded guilty and they were banged up.