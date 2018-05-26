EDSA Impersonators Get Le20M Bail

By Fatmata Gbla.



Magistrate Santigie Bangura of the Freetown Magistrate Court No.1 yesterday granted bail to four accused persons, Lamin Suma, Augustine Brewa, Mohamed Bangura and Mohamed Kargbo in the sum of 20 million Leones for alleged impersonation.

The Superintendent of EDSA, Christian Sesay, told the court that he recognizes the four accused persons and also recalled on diverse dates between 10th, 11th and 14th May 2018.

On the 10th May, Christian Sesay said he was at home when he received a call with information given to him that the accused persons went to work somewhere at Kingtom pretending to be staff of EDSA.

The witness also told the court that he was informed that the accused persons allegedly extorted money from EDSA customers, by removing their meters and taking the said properties along with them.

“At this stage, I told my boss about the said incident and later visited the scene at Congo Town together with EDSA team… We met the accused persons and arrested them and were taken to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters onboard our vehicle”, the witnessed noted.

Christian Sesay further explained that upon his interrogation of the accused persons, they told him that they were not the only ones that were involved in the said impersonation. He said the accused persons admitted to the act and thereby pointed at one of them who happens to be their boss.

“I searched the 3rd and 4th accused persons’ bags and met several types of Meters including Meter cards…We took a photograph of the items and later made statement at CID”, he maintained.

The accused persons were arraigned on four counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and impersonation contrary to Section 3 Cap 34 and amended by section 4 of Act 13 of 1995.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused persons Lamin Suma, Augustine Brewa, Mohamed Barrie and Mohamed Kargbo on Tuesday 15 May 2017 at No.8 Bolling Street, Kingtom in Freetown conspired together with other persons unknown to commit a crime to wit impersonation on the same date with the intent to defraud by falsely pretending to be members of the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA).

The matter was adjourned to 8th June 2018.

Man Docked For Sexual Penetration

By Josephine k. Tarawaelie

Magistrate Abdul Sheriff of Freetown Magistrate Court No 7 yesterday remanded an accused, Mohamed Conteh aged 40 at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Center for alleged sexual penetration of a child contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act No 12 of 2012.

The particulars of offence state that the accused person sometime in December 2017, at No 6 off Freetown Road, Goderich sexually penetrated a twelve year-old child (name withheld).

Testifying before the court, the victim said she knew the accused person as a house help, and she recalled on the above date when her grandmother instructed her to give the accused person his food when he returned.

She said when the accused came home, she directed him to the table where his food was placed, but instead the accused asked her to bring his food to his room.

She said that when she was about to come out of the room after leaving the food, the accused pushed her on his bed and tore her dress.

She said that the accused used a piece of cloth to stuff her mouth in a bid not to be able to shout and forced his pennis into her private part which led to blood oozing from her private part.

The complainant said, after two months, she stopped seeing her menstrual period and she explained to her grandmother.

According to her on the next day, her grandmother took her to the Goderich Police Station and made a statement and she was issued with a medical report.

Sesay G 8534 is the prosecutor. The matter has been adjourned to the 28 May 2018, for further hearing.