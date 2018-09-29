Education Materials Worth Le29 M Stolen

By Josephine k. Tarawaelie.

Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Freetown Magistrates Court No. 1 yesterday granted Thirty Million Leones bail to an accused, Musa Mansaray for larceny contrary to 1910 Act.

According to the particulars of offense, the accused person, Musa Mansaray at Waterloo District head quarter in the Western Rural Area of Sierra Leone, stole thirty four (34) cartoons of exercise books valued at $ 2.448 (Two Thousands, Four Hundred and Forty Eight United States Dollars) equivalent to Le 20,000,000,00 ( Twenty Million Leones). The accused is also alleged to have stolen sixteen (16) cartoons of assorted learning materials valued $ 1,081 (One Thousand and Eighty One United State Dollars) equivalent to Nine Million Leones (9,000,000,00); all to the total value of 29,000,000,00 (Twenty Nine Million Leone). The properties are said to have belonged to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

Lawyer JM Jamgo is representing the accused person in the ongoing matter.

The matter has been adjourned for further hearing.