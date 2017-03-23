EFSL Burgled

By Jane B. Mansaray……………………….

A member of Evangelical Fellowship Sierra Leone (EFSL), Mr. Daniel Emmanuel Kargbo yesterday appeared before Magistrate Albert Moody of Magistrate Court No.2 to testify in an alleged eighteen Million Leones matter involving five accused persons.

The five accused persons including Konuwah Lappia, Fatmata Mansaray, Rugiatu Koroma, Kadiatu Kargbo and Doris Osaio Kamara were arrested in Freetown in possession of stolen items belonging to EFSL.

The accused persons face five counts ranging from store breaking and larceny to receiving contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the first accused Konuwah Lappia on the 21st February 2017 in Freetown broke and entered into the store house of Santano House on Howe Street with intent to steal and stole herein four hundred and eighty cartons of shoe boxes of Samaritans purse valued at eighteen Million Leones (Le 18,000,000,00).

On the other count, the accused in another count are alleged to have received stolen goods of carton shoe box of Samaritans purse knowing same to have been stolen, property of EFSL.

A battery of lawyers including Lawyer Francis Kwame Gabba is representing the accused persons. All accused were are bail and the matter was adjourned to the 27th March 2017 for further hearing.