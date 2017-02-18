Elections Before Referendum

A consortium of civil society groups has called on the Chairman of NEC (National Electoral Commission) to clarify whether or not his Commission was prepared to go ahead with the planned referendum on the new Constitution in September this year.

In his address to the Nation on Tuesday 14th February, 2017 President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma said, “My Government is also in the concluding phase of a White Paper for a new Constitution. As provided by law, this will be tabled in Parliament in due course. If enacted by Parliament and in line with ECOWAS protocols on democracy, a referendum on the new Constitution will take place before the end of September this year”.

Civil society members have called on the government to delay the conduct of a referendum on the new Constitution until a new government is elected in March next year.

They argued that, the electorate cannot afford to have a change in the rules of the March 7 elections with the enactment of a new Constitution before the end of this year.

Some civil society members have also argued that, the date announced by the President and the Chairman of NEC for the conduct of Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Council elections is unconstitutional.

They have therefore called on the Sierra Leone Bar Association to come out and clarify whether the date of 7th March, 2017 falls within the provision of the 1991 Constitution for the conduct of Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Council elections.

A government spokesman told the Global Times last night that the date announced by both the President and the NEC Chairman for the conduct of the elections falls within the exact time frame provided for in the 1991 Constitution.

Some civil society members say they intend to take the matter to the Supreme Court for interpretation of the law.