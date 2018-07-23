Energy Minister Talks Tough

By Lansana Fofanah.

The Minister of Energy, Alhaji Kanja Sesay has expressed frustration over the recent activities of the Electricity Distribution Supply Authority (EDSA) which saw many customers queuing endlessly to purchase top up for their meters.

The Minister had to cut short his overseas trip in order to come and address rising problems within the energy sector which he says are not acceptable.

Giving an update at State House on Friday during the launch of the maiden edition of the New Direction Magazine, Alhaji Kanja Sesay said that there are conspiracy theories within the EDSA entity which could be linked to sabotage activities to undermine his hard-earned reputation which according to him has no place in the New Direction.

“I have authorized five IT Specialists to do proper audit of the activities of EDSA and I believe I will get to the bottom of everything that is going on. I am curiously waiting for them to get back to me with their findings which will see a possible action been taken. Now that we have constant and stable power supply, consumers should not suffer for what they legitimately deserve”, the Minister said.

Briefing the Press on the status of Bumbuna, the Minister said that since the water level has risen in the dam, the power generation from Bumbuna is gradually rising but notwithstanding that welcoming news, he expressed how optimistic over ongoing negotiations for the construction of Phase Two of the Bumbuna hydroelectric dam in which is in an advanced stage now.

The Minister said that it will take two years to complete that project which will see Bumbuna generating 143 megawatts of electricity, and that will take electricity to towns and cities across the country.

The Minister however informed that his Ministry was compelled to do a renegotiation of the cost of the Phase Two project which he says is a bit above the cost of such projects in the sub region.