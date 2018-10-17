Energy Ministry Opens Bo-Kenema Power Project Bidding Documents

By Lansana Fofanah.

The Ministry of Energy yesterday opened ten bidding documents submitted by both local and international bidders for the Rehabilitation and Extension of Bo and Kenema Distribution System Project in the presence of the media, companies’ representatives and government officials.

Addressing the press, the Permanent Secretary, Morie Momoh said that during the pre-bidding conference, bidders were taken to the project sites for evaluation to give them an insight of what they would be bidding for.

He thanked successful bidders for the timely submission of their bids and assured them that the process would be strictly based on professionalism to create a level playing for all of them.

The Deputy Energy Minister, Dr. Eldred T. Taylor said that when they took over as a government, the project had already been dead but they had to work through concerted efforts with the Africa Development Bank and DFID to revive the project.

The Director General of the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority, Saafa Issa said that the project is very important for the distribution of electricity in Bo and Kenema as it will pave the way for a reliable and sustainable supply of electricity in those areas.

The Chairman Board of Directors of EDSA, Engineer Sidi Bakar said that this project is part of their working plan to provide effective power in the country. He called on every Sierra Leonean to help in whatever ways to safeguard the properties of EDSA and not to tamper with either their cables or their meters.

Representing the National Public Procurement Authority, Mr. Andrew Samuels said that their responsibility is not to pass judgment or recommend anyone for the contract, but to ascertain whether the requisite documents required are met and submitted.

He said that bidders with the least cost should not be celebrating as the process has some rudiments to go through. He said that there are three stages to the process which are; the Preliminary which looks at the eligibility such as tax clearance from NRA, NASSIT etc, technical stage and financial stage and all those requirements should be met.

The Counterpart Director General of EDSA, Milton Ngegbai said that the project will help to strengthen the distribution network in Bo and Kenema as the link between the two cities is dilapidated

The Head of Procurement at EDSA, Mohamed Fofana explained in detail the process before the bidding started.