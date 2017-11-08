Connect with us

EPA Drags Big Companies To Court

Opinions

EPA Drags Big Companies To Court

Published on

By Jane B. Mansaray.

The Sierra Leone Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has dragged some business entities to Court for a criminal offence of non compliance with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the (EPA) Act.

The matter was first mentioned yesterday before Magistrate Albert Moody of Freetown Magistrate Court No. 1 by the complainant’s lead counsel, Ibrahim Tommy.

In the absence of the defendants in Court, Counsel for the complainants, Lawyer Ibrahim Tommy made an application for a bench warrant in respect  of all defendants in the matter.

After the application for a bench warrant was made, Magistrate Moody encouraged counsel to first serve a notice to the defendants and after which, if they fail to show up in court, counsel may make the necessary application for a bench warrant.

Magistrate Albert Moody ordered the complainant’s counsel to serve a notice to the defendant parties.

The matter continues on the 16th November 2017.

0

Related posts:

  1. KKY Dragged To Court
  2. Malama Chief Dragged To Court
  3. EPA Accountant Dragged To Court
  4. Supreme Court Over Rules Charles Margai
  5. CARL Drags Education Ministry To Court
Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:

More in Opinions

To Top