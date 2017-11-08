EPA Drags Big Companies To Court

By Jane B. Mansaray.



The Sierra Leone Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has dragged some business entities to Court for a criminal offence of non compliance with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the (EPA) Act.

The matter was first mentioned yesterday before Magistrate Albert Moody of Freetown Magistrate Court No. 1 by the complainant’s lead counsel, Ibrahim Tommy.

In the absence of the defendants in Court, Counsel for the complainants, Lawyer Ibrahim Tommy made an application for a bench warrant in respect of all defendants in the matter.

After the application for a bench warrant was made, Magistrate Moody encouraged counsel to first serve a notice to the defendants and after which, if they fail to show up in court, counsel may make the necessary application for a bench warrant.

Magistrate Albert Moody ordered the complainant’s counsel to serve a notice to the defendant parties.

The matter continues on the 16th November 2017.