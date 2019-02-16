EU Empowers LoCASL

By Lansana Fofanah.

The operations and activities of the Local Council Association of Sierra Leone (LoCASL) have received another big boost from the European Union with a funding of 370,000 Euros.

During the launching of a two year Local Councils Association Capacity Building Project at Njala Venue in Freetown yesterday, representatives from donor partners, all 22 local councils and stakeholders commended the project which seeks to bridge the gap between Government and Local Councils in the country.

Chairing the program, the Board Chairman of the Sierra Leone Road Transport Corporation (SLRTC), Joseph S. Keifala described the support as a meaningful one that will empower LoCASL staffs with the requisite skills and administrative experiences to properly coordinate between the Government and the Local Councils. He said that the project attracted the EU because of its design and content which is in line with capacity and service delivery forced the EU to fund it so that at the end of the project, there would be more understanding between target beneficiaries.

Her Worship, the Mayor of Freetown, Yvonne Aki Sawyerr said that Local Councils are the engine for service delivery in every parts of the world, because they are the eyes, the hearts and ears of the people and the means to create a proper coordination between the two bodies through LoCASL, is a laudable venture that is timely as there continues to be remuneration challenges, administrative lapses in all 22 Local Councils across the country. She emphasized on the need for capacity building in order to enable LoCASL to adequate perform their mandates.

Delivering his speech, the President of LoCASL, Joseph Munda Gbindi, Bo District Council Chairman said that the European Union has always been supporting the Government of Sierra Leone in developmental programs and that the fund will be used to adequately build institutional capacity and strengthen LoCASL Secretariat, provide training for staffs of LoCASL to be able to perform their duties, procurement of items needed, creating national awareness on LoCASL’s activities, provide training on equal governance opportunities, review and endorsement of Local Strategic Business Plans.

He said that the total involvement of Local Councils on the National Cleaning exercise is a fulfillment of President Julius Maada Bio’s commitment to empowering Local Councils. He commended the Commonwealth Local Government Forum, UNDP, and UN Women for their efforts in strengthening the councils in diverse ways. The Head of European Union Delegation, Tom Vens described the project as a high-quality proposal that seeks to empower LoCASL to better represent and serve its membership and subsequently work towards effective services at local level. “This is in line with the European Union’s global approach to empowering Local Authorities for enhanced governance and more effective development outcomes. It is also in line with the national priorities laid down in the Government’s New Direction agenda,” he said.

Representative from the United Nation Development Programme, Edward Gbemeh said that UNDP has been instrumental in the formation of LoCASL and the decentralization process in Sierra Leone. He said that UNDP will continue to support LoCASL in every project for the development of the country.

Launching the project on behalf of the President, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Anthony Brewah assured that all concerns tabled by Local Councils and other stakeholders, will be conveyed to the relevant authorities for better service. He said that government has been busy in fast tracking the devolution process and remaining documents will be sent to Parliament for further process. He commended the efforts of the European Union for being a long-term developing partner.