EU Funded Project (ProAct) Links With Farmers In Karene District

By Lahai Kpaka

Under the Operational Framework of the European Union Funded Project, ProAct 2015, the Italian NGO COOPI | Cooperazione Internazionale, in collaboration with the Consortium partners; InterAid and Welthungerhilfe (WHH), conducted a two-day exchange visit for farmers from the Eastern Province to Bombali District.

The activity aimed at promoting the exchange of ideas on different topics related to agriculture between farmers from Kono, Kailahun, Kenema and Bombali and Karene Districts. Comparison and exchanges intend to enhance farmer’s knowledge and practical skills on several agronomic topics such as agro-forestry, intercropping and soil fertilization cycles to improve yields, while reinforcing nutrient management.

In order to experience practical solutions to real technical problems, ProAct facilitators organized activities with farmers at a farm in Gbendu Village Bombali District, where examples of agro-forestry schemes were in place including the planting of various vegetables, legumes and cash crops such as cashew trees.

Speaking during the training session, COOPI Nutrition Officer, Miss Memunatu Squire said the purpose of the training with farmers is to promote the innovative concepts of inter-cropping practices between annual and perennial crops to diversify yields without omitting sustainable management of resources such as soil and water. Miss Squire noted that cashew farmers from Bombali took part in training sessions held by InterAide in Kamakwei on vegetable cultivation, whilst other farmers from Kono, Kailahun and Kenema paid a visit to cashew farmers in Bombali. She added that besides promoting socialization among farmers from distant provinces, exchange visits, encourage transformative ideas that often lead to replication.

Meanwhile, Mr. Abu Cole Sannoh, one of the farmers from Kenema District that took part to the exchange visit, appreciated the ProAct Consortium initiative to mobilize farmers across the country. He disclosed that the exchange of ideas with other farmers that live and work in different areas with different environments, facilitates the consideration of new concepts, especially regarding agro-forestry practices, including cash crops such as cashew.

ProAct is a four-year intervention supported by the European Union operating in Eastern and Northern Provinces and continues the support until 2020. ProAct aims to develop cocoa, coffee and cashew sectors further to vegetable production.