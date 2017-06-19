EU Funds Embezzled

By Joseph Milton Lebbie.



The Chief Administrator of the Moyamba District Council, Philip Sama, has admitted that he has been suspended indefinitely pending investigations into an alleged ineligible expenditure of European Union funds amounting to about six hundred thousand Euros.

In an interview, Sama told Global Times that the Local Government suspended him together with fire other Chief Administrators including the CA Pujehun, Mustapha Koroma the CA Bo, District Council Mohamed Marah and the CA Port Loko District Council, Abdul Koroma among others.

He explained that some Procurement Officers and Finance Officers have also been suspended by the Local Government Ministry, making a total of sixteen senior council officers suspended indefinitely nationwide.

The suspended CA Sama revealed that they have been suspended on allegations of ineligible expenditure of European Union (EU) funds, bad procurement and refusal to respond to audit query.

Sama continued that the mass suspension followed an audit into the utilization of EU funds in Bombali and Kailahun District Councils from 2010 to 2014 and all those who served as CAs within that period have been suspended and are to be investigated based on the advice of the Finance Ministry.

He furthered that he is very much aware that some councils did not follow the EU standard of procuring vehicles from EU countries, but procured from Asian countries, noting that when he was CA of the Bonthe District Council, he ensured that all vehicles for EU projects were procured from EU countries.

Sama said he is just a victim of circumstance as by the time he was transferred to Kailahun as CA, the implantation of the EU project there had almost been completed and, hence, knew little about how the funds were expended.

He informed that an investigative team, headed by the Deputy Local Government Minister, Hadiru Kalokoh, will soon commence probe into the allegations for which they have been suspended.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Moyamba District Council, Professor Herbert Bob Kandeh has raised hell over the failure of the Local Government Ministry to copy him the letter suspending his CA.

In an interview, Professor Kandeh expressed worries over the persistent presence of his suspended CA in the council office and warned him sternly to stay away from the office until further notice.