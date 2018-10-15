Every Child Dream Supports Free Quality Education

By Lansana Fofanah.

As the Free Quality Education which is the flagship programme of the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party led government gained momentum, well meaning Sierra Leoneans both at home and abroad are contributing in diverse ways to support President Julius Maada Bio in achieving his vision.

A young dynamic Sierra Leonean and founder of the Every Child’s Dream Foundation on Saturday donated bags of cement and gallons paint amounting to millions of Leones to the Obez Memorial School Congo Water, Eastend part of Freetown.

Presenting the donations, Madam Sward Koroma said that when the Free Quality Education was recently launched by the President, her organization thought of a way to be part of the history making and they embarked on massive inspection to see which school needed urgent attention and they came across the Obez School which she has been supporting in the past and decided to continue her support for the school.

“Every Child’s Dream is a Foundation that believes in the empowerment of Sierra Leonean children through education. Our support to this school came at a time when our President wants to provide every child the opportunity to be educated and our responsibility in complementing that effort is to help provide the necessary support for a learning environment. Our focus is to see every child realizes his or her dream,” the young philanthropist said.

Receiving the donation, the Head of the school Reverend Julius Bockarie Sengovah said that when he was approached by Madam Koroma with the intention of helping his school, he was puzzled as to how such a young lady could champion such venture but surprisingly, he started receiving supports of zinc and cements from Madam Koroma which has seen them moved the work of the school in an advance stage. He said that when the Free Quality Education was launched by the President, the school received a large turnout from the community and that created burden on the for space. But said that the donation has boosted his school.

The Every Child’s Dream Foundation was launched in 2017 by Madam Sward Koroma to promote the dreams and aspirations of every child in Sierra Leone. The foundation has helped a lot in terms of promoting Children’s issues in the country.