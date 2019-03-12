EWRC Engages Stakeholders

By Jane B. Mansaray.



As a way of providing effective and efficient water and electricity supply in the country, stakeholders from the water and electricity sector were yesterday engaged by the Sierra Leone Electricity and Water Regulatory Commission (SLEWRC) on the rules and regulations governing their activities in terms of utility distribution and supply.

Speaking at the Electricity and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) head office at Berwick Street in Freetown, the Director General of EWRC, Mr. Emmanuel Mannah said the purpose of the regulation as was established by an Act of Parliament 2011 is to create an enabling environment for effective regulation, market entry and participation in the electricity and water entity, and at the same time ensure that current main grid operators and water service providers improve on their systems and deliver services in accordance with international best practices.

Description of main consumer on both electricity and water regulation instrument includes consumer service, quality of supply, tariff guidelines, interim grid code, certification rules, generation permit rules, aggregator permit rules and contractors, professionals, manufacturers and importers of material and equipment rules.

This regulation, according to Mr. Mannah applies to the general public by providing guidelines for submitting and receiving a complaint and also indicates the means by which complaint can be made to the commission and provide modalities for making complaints.

In 2014, EWRC Commissioners were appointed and began to conduct initial activities and by 2016 they had their full complement of technical staff as the role of the commission in the power and water sector is relatively minimal.

Chairman of the Commission, Commissioner Mohamed B.D. Sesay said the presence of journalists is to create awareness and disseminate the role and mandate and drafted regulation of EWRC in Sierra Leone as one of its main guiding principles is to take into account the interest of the consumers.

He assured of continued engaged with the general public on consultation nationwide for the completion, presentation of the final document to Parliament for approval.

Other speakers from the Millennium Challenge Coordinating Unit (MCCU) Mr. Ansumana Swaray, Mr. Ibrahim Kabia from the Consumer Protection and other key players made statement and suggestions.