Exams Fraudsters Get Bail

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie.



Magistrate Albert Moody of the Freetown Magistrate Court No 1 yesterday granted bail to two accused persons, Edward Sesay (Eddie) and Olufemi Brown in the sum of five hundred thousand Leones each and a surety in like sum.

In his evidence, the second prosecution witness, Police Constable 10275 Kamara attached to the Ross Road Police Station in Freetown, said he recognized the accused persons and recalled on the 17th August 2017.

He told the Court that he was on duty at the said Division when Detective Police Constable (DPC) Macauley handed over Tecno and Samsung mobile phones in respect of an investigation matter involving the accused persons.

The witness said he registered the said exhibit items in the police register records file.

The accused persons Edward Sesay and Olufemi Brown face one count of preliminary investigation of leaking of examination papers contrary to section 9 (2) of the West Africa Examination Council Act 1984.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) is prosecuting the matter in court.

The matter was adjourned to the 24th October, 2017 for further hearing.