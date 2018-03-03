Exclusive Interview: Maada Bio Calls For Peaceful Elections

The main opposition Presidential candidate, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio has urged NEC (National Electoral Commission) to ensure that transparent and credible elections are conducted across the country on 7th March, 2018.

The SLPP Presidential candidate informed the Global Times last night that, the people of Sierra Leone deserve a clean and peaceful election, devoid of harassment and intimidation on 7th March, 2018.

Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio called on the Sierra Leone Police Force to enforce law and order and ensure that all registered electorate move freely to cast their votes on 7th March, 2018.

Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio said that, he was confident of victory because he is the best and most experienced candidate in the race to become President.

The SLPP Presidential candidate appealed to the electorate to put the interest of the country above their personal interests by voting for him because he has demonstrated unwavering commitment and love for this country.

Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio warned that, his party will not accept any election result that is not reflective of the will of the electorate. “I wish to renew my call to NEC to ensure that, the will of the electorate is respected…The electorate should be given a free hand to elect the leaders they want to govern them”, Brig (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio said.