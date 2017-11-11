Failed APC Flag Bearer Aspirants Meet Pope Francis

At least, three former APC flag bearer aspirants were included in the Presidential delegation that left Freetown on Wednesday 8th November for an official visit to The Vatican State in Rome and to the State of Italy.

The three former flag bearer aspirants are Joseph F. Kamara, Ambassador Alimamy Petito Koroma and John Bornor Sisay.

President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma and his delegation are expected to meet with the Pope, His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican tomorrow, according to State House sources.

Also in the President’s delegation from Freetown are Prof. Monty Jones (Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security), Madam Diana Konomanyi (Minister of Lands, Country Planning and the Environment) and the Chief of State Protocol, Mrs. Rasie Timbo-Kargbo.

The inclusion of the three prominent failed flag bearer aspirants is part of President Koroma’s strategy to pacify them after they were rejected for the post of flag bearer in Makeni some three weeks ago.

The APC Presidential candidate who doubles as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Samura Kamara is also part of the President’s delegation.