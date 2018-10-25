Fake Driver’s License Producers Arrested

By Lansana Fofanah.

In a bid to enforce sanity in the transport sector, the Intelligence Unit of the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority (SLRSA) and the Recitative wing of the Sierra Leone Police on Thursday 27th September, 2018 mounted a successful operation and arrested two persons who are believed to be producing and issuing fake drivers’ license to unqualified drivers.

The alleged ring leader, Michael Kanu of 10 Cock Street, Kissy and an intern Chernor Barrie from the Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM) residing at 39 Davies Street, Wellington were arrested based on a tip off.

Sixty two fake Drivers Licenses and equipment used to produce the fake licenses were discovered in various locations including the IAMTECH Campus at Kissy Dockyard according to officers of the SLRSA.

After a thorough investigation by the Police, the two suspects were charged to court on Monday the 15th October on 54 counts and they appeared before Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Freetown Magistrate Court No.1.

During their second appearance on the 19th October, one of the accused, Michael Kanu was granted bail and the matter comes up tomorrow.

Reacting to this development, a senior staff at SLRSA commended the team for such a successful venture and the timely prosecution of the case in court.