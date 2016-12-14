Fake MP Arrested In Parliament

By Lansana Fofanah……………………..

Police Officers attached at the scanning section in Parliament yesterday intercepted one Mohamed Sesay believed to be impersonating as Member of Parliament.

According to Sergeant Gbondo, a taxi driver made a report to the Police in Parliament on Friday 9th December that an Honorable called Alhassan hired him for the rest of the day and vanished in Parliament without paying him. Immediately the said MP stepped in Parliament yesterday, he was identified by someone as the man in question.

During interrogation, the real Honorable Alhassan Kamara whom he was impersonating arrived at the scene.

Hon. Alhassan questioned the man and retrieved relevant documents relating to the Office of the First Lady and more than sixty complementary cards of different personalities in the country. Upon interrogation he (Mohamed Sesay) told Hon. Alhassan that he had a contract to renovate the First Lady’s Office.

When asked if he has any registered business as a contractor, he denied and said that he has no registered business but he has been executing several government contracts.

Hon. Alhassan wasted no time but to call the First Lady’s office for clarification. After speaking to one Florence from the First Lady’s office, they denied knowing such a person.

Luckily, a police officer, Sgt. Conteh attached to the First Lady’s office arrived at the scene and denied knowing the man in question.

Sgt. Conteh said that the contract which the alleged imposter is referring to is currently being executed by the Ministry of Works.

When asked what he was doing in Parliament, he said that he was there to ‘dreg’.

As the scene became more rowdy, many people identified him as a man who uses Honorable title to deceive the public.

Reacting to the impostor’s attitude, Hon. Alhassan Kamara referred to him as a shameless criminal. He was later escorted to the Office of the First Lady for identification.

Investigations continue.