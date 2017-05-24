Fake Police Applicants Remanded

By Fatmata Gbla……………………………

Seven accused persons Isatu Sesay, Alie Koroma, Foday Karim, Alpha Mohamed Kargbo, Adama Kargbo, Olufuel Mathew and Mariama Mansaray were yesterday remanded by Magistrate Dr. Abou Bakarr Binneh Kamara for alleged malpractices.

The accused persons were arraigned on one count charge of attempting to obtain admission into the Sierra Leone Police by fraudulent means.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused persons Isatu Sesay, Alie Kargbo, Foday Karim, Alpha Mohamed Kargbo, Adama Kargbo, Olunfuel Mathew and Mariama Mansaray on Saturday 20th May 2017, at the Sierra Leone Police Examination Centre at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Secondary School compound at Kissy Dockyard in Freetown, Sierra Leone attempted to obtain admission into the Sierra Leone Police force by fraudulent means.

The matter was adjourned to the 26th May 2017 for record and sentence.