Fambul Tok Calls for Peaceful Elections

By Jane B. Mansaray.



A Non Governmental Peace Building Organization, ‘Fambul Tok” International Sierra Leone, yesterday in a press release called on the government, political parties, the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Civil Society Organizations, religious leaders and the international community to engage in a frank and hard discussion that will lead to a lasting and accepted solution regarding legitimate concerns surrounding the conduct of the March 7th 2018 general elections.

The press release was made available to journalists at a meeting held at the organization’s head office at Hill Station in Freetown yesterday.

Reading the press release to journalists, the Programme Manager of “Fambul Tok” International Sierra Leone, Mrs. Martha A.R. Gbouma Allieu, said their organisation has been following recent discussions, doubts and concerns raised regarding the March 7, 2018 elections and that such concerns warrant the attention of the peace building organisation.

The release accordingly reminded political leaders that maintaining the peace of the country largely depends on the conduct of a free, fair and credible election which they owe to the citizens of Sierra Leone, especially women and children.

In the release, Fambul Tok International Sierra Leone appealed to the good conscience of the various concerned authorities to see reason and seek an acceptable solution to all problems that may jeopardize the peaceful conduct of the elections.

The Executive Director of “Fambul Tok” International Sierra Leone, Mr. John Caulker, described the press release as timely as there are some issues that need to be discussed and resolved amicably outside the courts.

He noted that the purpose of the release is to ensure the credibility of the Mach 7th 2018 general elections to avoid any threat to peace.

After the announcement of the date of the March 7th, 2018 elections by the National Electoral Commission earlier this year, Fambul Tok observed divergent opinions, statements and counter statements from various political parties including the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC), the main opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) and Civil Society groups regarding issues relating to the proper conduct of the 2018 general elections.