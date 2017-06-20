Farmers Disappoint Agriculture Ministry

By Joseph Milton Lebbie.



The District Agriculture Officer Moyamba, Ishmail Tarawalie, has said that the Agriculture Ministry in Moyamba is woefully disappointed by the poor recovery of seed rice distributed to farmers in the district in 2016.

He made the statement during a recent interview with Global Times at his office in Moyamba.

Tarawalie informed that a round total of 39, 000 kilograms of seed rice and 72,000 kilograms of fertilizer were distributed to formers in the district in 2016 and it was expected that the farmers would have returned a total of 111, 625 kilograms of seed rice but that the farmers only returned 52 percent of the expected amount.

The Agriculture Director partly blamed the situation on the attitude of certain famers who take government input as a free gift.

He observed that many of the farmers are not engaged in one agricultural enterprise and, hence, leave the rice fields not properly cared for, leading to poor harvest.

He further observed that some of the seed rice distributed to farmers is not of good quality while many farmers do not have proper storage facilities.

Tarawalie noted that staff shortage and lack of adequate logistics, such as mobility, has been compounding the situation as the few extension workers cannot properly cover all the agricultural blocks in the district.

Meanwhile, the District Agriculture Officer has raised serious concern over the delay in paying subvention to the ministry, a situation which, he observed, has been severely hampering the effective work of the ministry.

Tarawalie said that the Agriculture Ministry in Moyamba has gone for two quarters without government subvention.