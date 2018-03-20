“Farming with Straws”

By Kelfala M. Kallon.



The antics of the APC during the current election cycle reminds me of a Mende proverb:“When one clears the bush using straws, one is bound to eat the harvest with one’s chin, not one’s mouth.” In the 2007 election campaign, APC dishonestly characterized the outgoing SLPP government as utterly corrupt and uncaring in their stewardship of the Republic. To fool the electorate, most of whom were too young to have experienced APC Version 1.0 (of “Bandelay” Stevens and “Ekutay” Momoh), Ernest Koroma and his “New APC”made outlandish promises such as making Sierra Leone in the “Dubai of Africa” during the first term of APC rule. Therefore, when Ernest Koroma ascended to the presidency, thanks to the corruption of Christiana Thorpe, much was expected from the “New APC” government, the least being the “three square meals a day of a varied diet” that he had promised every Sierra Leonean.

Like APC Version 1.0, Version 2.0 has spectacularly failed to deliver on every promise they made, except Koroma’s pledge to run the country as a business. However, only he and the Friends of Ernest (FOEs of Sierra Leone) have emerged as shareholders of Koroma, Incorporated. Hence, only they have received any dividends and capital gains from their political entrepreneurship.

Thus, while he promised “no sacred cows” in the fight against corruption (claiming that he had even warned his family members about this), Ernest Koroma delivered not only sacred cows but also sacred chickens-who have engaged in and benefited from unbridled corruption. Consequently, APC Version 2.0 transformed the country into a cesspool of corruption, as evidenced by the Indian rice saga, the Income Electrix generators, Wanza’s gunboat deal, Cocaine-gate, Ebola-Gate, Mudslide-Money-gate, Hajj-Gate, among others. Consequently, as Ernest Koroma and the FOEs enriched themselves, the average Sierra Leonean was condemned to wallow in abject poverty and hopelessness. And what is most distressing about this is the APC caboodle’s unconscionable display of their ill-gotten wealth—in such ways as the lavish wedding Ernest Koroma staged for his daughter just months before the March 2018 general elections.

But nothing less should be expected from a caboodle of predators who believe Sierra Leoneans to be irremediably stupid and gullible. In fact, very early in the first term of APC Version 2.0, a senior party official told me that anyone who wished well for Sierra Leone should support the SLPP because we have experts “from agronomy to zoology” and are therefore equipped to solve societal problems. In contrast, according to this official, the APC is a “serviceman” party that is composed of people who are good at lying, deception, and many tricks that the SLPP “bookmen” cannot fathom. Hence, he concluded that the APC will always “win” elections they contest with the SLPP.

Both Versions 1.0 and 2.0 of the APC have had an authoritarian bent. Therefore, instead of implementing policies for the general upliftment of the society, APC regimes rely on economic asphyxiation to make everyone so poor that they must depend on the APC leadership for their daily survival. As such, corruption and economic mismanagement is synonymous with APC rule, as is the patrimonial state. Thus, the creation of systems that effect regularized payments to key regime supporters and the systemic marginalization of its enemies (real or imagined) have been sine qua non of APC misrule. To this end,ethnicity and regionalism (northern-ness or lack thereof) have been key litmus tests for judging the perceived support of would-be APC clients.

Moreover, as with all autocracies, the APC values “loyalty to the leader” above everything else—including the truth. This makes it rational for key party officials to not provide truthful information to their leaders. The resultant sycophancy leads the latter to believe that all is well with the general citizenry. Consequently, they become frazzled and surprised when events such as the March 7th election proves that they are not as well loved as their sycophants led them to believe.

How else could Ernest Koroma and the APC hierarchy believe that they could win the 2018 election on the first ballot without the assistance of Christiana Thorpe? Did they really believe that the voters will reward them for the squander of Ebola and Mudslide monies or Hajj-Gate, and the diminution of their quality of life over the past 10 years? Do they really believe that Sierra Leoneans do not see through their “Pa de woke” lies?

Having supervised a den of thieves during the past decade and imposed undue economic hardship on most Sierra Leoneans, the APC should not be surprised that a majority of Sierra Leoneans is voting for change. It is therefore an act of desperation and indecency for APC alagbas to believe that they can rely on ethnicity and regionalism to stave off the resultant public outcry of “Tolongbo Nor Go Sidom Yah”—as if only non-Northerners have been victims of APC misrule.

The bottom line is that the APC have been farming with straws and are now counting on primordial instincts of tribalism and regionalism to stave off the people’s wrath-even as they continue to unleash violence on the very Northerners that they are now wooing. But, as the voters showed them on March 7th, the APC will be foolhardy to believe that they can farm with straws for over a decade and expect to avoid eating the harvest with their chins by appealing to Northern solidarity.

Newsflash for the APC: Sierra Leoneans are too clever to not see through such a scheme!